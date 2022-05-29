Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

