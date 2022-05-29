Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,630 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB opened at $48.45 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

