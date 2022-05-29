Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of MAXR opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

