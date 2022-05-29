Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.60 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.