Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

