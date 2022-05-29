Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,561 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $70.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.