Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $59.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

