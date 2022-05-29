Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $140.50 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $128.13 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

