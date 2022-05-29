Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 17.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $12,164,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,581. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 4.27 and a one year high of 21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

