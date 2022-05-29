Rope Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Rope has a total market cap of $34,900.74 and approximately $115.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.86 or 0.08321470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

