Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00005135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.94 or 0.08230093 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00509410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,377,571 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

