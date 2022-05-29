Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.0062

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $309,563.03 and approximately $371.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,891.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.44 or 0.14737467 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

