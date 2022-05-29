RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get RPC alerts:

NYSE RES traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.29. 1,099,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,530. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,768,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,379,731. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 294,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 255,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RPC by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.