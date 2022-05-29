Rune (RUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.90 or 0.00150575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $593,339.33 and $1.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5,127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.04 or 0.25408242 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00502102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008838 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.