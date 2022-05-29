Safe (SAFE) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Safe has a market capitalization of $565.86 million and approximately $448,662.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $27.16 or 0.00092255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

