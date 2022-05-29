SAFE2 (SAFE2) Hits Market Cap of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 653.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.49 or 0.17333525 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00503368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008737 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

