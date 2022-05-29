Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

