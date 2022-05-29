Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 51.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 34.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.10. 7,883,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,823. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.