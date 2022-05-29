Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 217,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPACU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 37.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

