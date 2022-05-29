Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 1.50% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ PSAG remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,523. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.