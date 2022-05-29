Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 113,330 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 677,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.