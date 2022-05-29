Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $1.76 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,749. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

