Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 405,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 1,474.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNLU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

