Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAHU remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.