Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 750,000 Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Revelstone Capital Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCACU remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

