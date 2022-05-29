Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,000. Swiftmerge Acquisition makes up 3.3% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVCPU. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IVCPU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.