Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at C$6,961,607.10. Also, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 328,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

