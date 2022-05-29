Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.33.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,573. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

