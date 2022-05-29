Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. 1,427,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,561. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.