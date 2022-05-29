Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 48,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

