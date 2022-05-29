Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,182.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 615,417 shares of company stock valued at $51,593,679. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SXT opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.