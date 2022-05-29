SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

S stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

