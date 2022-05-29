Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $3,369,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.