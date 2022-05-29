SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HSBC cut SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. SGS has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

