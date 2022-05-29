Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 78.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $44.34.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.59%.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
