Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 78.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $44.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

