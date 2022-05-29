Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Grows By 125.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

