Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Grows By 125.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.