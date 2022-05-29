Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Rises By 68.1%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of ATTO stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Atento has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

