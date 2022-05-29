Short Interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Expands By 97.0%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 263,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BBLN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.05. 741,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,621. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BBLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babylon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.