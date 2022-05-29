Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Increases By 54.6%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $41,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $408,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 831,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,521. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

