Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Drops By 37.5%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.57) to €8.50 ($9.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.82) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, ING Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost NV/SA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

bpost NV/SA ( OTCMKTS:BPOSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.3365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

