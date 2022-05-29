Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 93.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $34.70 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

