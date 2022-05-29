Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Drops By 58.1%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

About Cannabix Technologies (Get Rating)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.