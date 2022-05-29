Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Drops By 58.1%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
