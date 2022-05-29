Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 60.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CFBK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 3,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

