Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Drops By 54.4%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Disco stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 8,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,777. Disco has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

