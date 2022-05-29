Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Expands By 74.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 41,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

