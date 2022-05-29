Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Expands By 74.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 41,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $20.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
