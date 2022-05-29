Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Drops By 45.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 18,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

