Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Decreases By 50.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DYNR remained flat at $$1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile
