Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Declines By 34.2%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 3.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter worth $38,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

