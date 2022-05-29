Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declines By 47.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,711. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

