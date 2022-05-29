Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 45.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKOR. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000.

