Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 45.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SKOR stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
